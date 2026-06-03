Leon Goretzka approaches Arsenal and other Premier League teams after Juventus and AC Milan decide against free ageint

Just a few weeks ago, it appeared that Goretzka’s future was set in stone as he prepared for a new adventure at the end of his contract in Germany. The Bayern Munich stalwart was widely expected to join AC Milan, serving as the marquee signing for Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield ahead of their Champions League return. The 31-year-old was viewed as the perfect experienced engine to start a new era at San Siro.

However, a total technical and corporate revolution triggered by Rossoneri owner Gerry Cardinale, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League, has turned Milan upside down. Allegri was among those to face the axe and the structural changes put the Goretzka move on ice, leaving the midfielder to explore other options with only weeks remaining on his current contract at the Allianz Arena.