'Leo is a competitive beast' - Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano responds to reports of Lionel Messi’s recent frustrations

AFPAlejandro Orellana'Leo is a competitive beast' - Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano responds to reports of Lionel Messi's recent frustrationsMajor League SoccerMinnesota United vs Inter Miami CFMinnesota UnitedInter Miami CFJ. MascheranoL. MessiThe Herons are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 21 points, heading into a match against Minnesota UnitedInter Miami is in fourth place in the Eastern ConferenceLuis Suárez is not playing on SaturdayMessi has four goals in seven matches this MLS season