Lennart Karl to Barcelona?! Bayern Munich wonderkid bizarrely spotted with shinpads featuring iconic Lionel Messi image despite Real Madrid 'dream' claim

A bizarre contradiction has emerged in the burgeoning career of German wonderkid Karl. Less than two weeks after the 17-year-old forward was forced to apologise for publicly flirting with a future transfer to Real Madrid, a new video has thrown a spanner in the works of his supposed Madridista allegiance. The footage, captured in the Bayern Munich dressing room, zooms in on Karl’s kit, revealing a pair of custom shinpads that feature a prominent image of Messi alongside the inspirational slogan "learning from the best."

For a player dubbed the "German Messi" by the media, idolising the Argentine World Cup winner is hardly a crime. However, the optics of sporting the face of Barcelona’s greatest-ever player while simultaneously courting their arch-rivals Madrid has left supporters scratching their heads. In the tribal world of Spanish football, worshiping Messi while dreaming of the Santiago Bernabeu is a cardinal sin, adding a layer of confusion to the narrative surrounding one of Europe's hottest prospects.

Despite the confusion, the shinpads clearly work wonders as the teen sensation netted a stunning strike as Bayern beat Koln 3-1 on Wednesday, sending the ball sailing into the top corner to round off the scoring in the Bundesliga clash.