Lennart Karl apologises to Bayern Munich bosses for 'unfortunate' Real Madrid transfer comments as 17-year-old sensation moves on quickly with two-goal friendly display
Freund downplays transfer talk
Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has moved quickly to shield his teenage prospect from further scrutiny, revealing that Karl issued an immediate apology for his recent media indiscretion. The youngster caused a stir within the fan base last week when he openly discussed his career roadmap, which included a future departure from the Allianz Arena before he had fully established himself in the first team.
However, Freund insisted that the comments were a result of youthful naivety rather than a lack of commitment to the Bundesliga leaders. Speaking after the club's mid-season friendly in Austria, the sporting director explained that the issue had been resolved internally following a conversation with the player.
“I think that’s just Lenny. Anyone who knows Lenny knows that. That’s how he plays football too,” Freund told reporters. “He ‘wears his heart on his sleeve’, he ‘doesn’t give a damn’, as we say around here – even on the pitch. He talks like a 17-year-old boy. He was immediately aware that it was unfortunate. He apologised the next day, and we talked about it.”
Freund emphasised that the club is delighted with the winger's development and his current happiness in Munich, attributing the quotes to a childhood affinity for the Spanish side rather than an active desire to leave.
“He said: ‘That’s not what I meant at all’ - He feels extremely comfortable at FC Bayern,” Freund continued. “He’s really enjoying this time. As a kid, he had a trial with Real Madrid – that was his dream club. He was asked who his dream club was besides FC Bayern. He is 17 years old and very happy at FC Bayern. And we are very happy that he is with us.”
The controversial comments
The saga began last week when Karl, who has been tipped as one of the brightest talents in German football, gave a candid interview regarding his long-term ambitions. Despite being in the infancy of his professional career, the forward outlined a specific trajectory that unsettled some supporters.
“FC Bayern is a very big club. It's a dream to play there,” Karl had said. “But at some point, I definitely want to go to Real Madrid. That's my dream club, but that stays between us. Of course, Bayern is something very special and it's a lot of fun.”
Karl shines in Salzburg rout
Determined to let his football do the talking, Karl produced a dazzling performance on the pitch just days after the controversy. Bayern faced Salzburg on Tuesday in their final warm-up match before the Bundesliga resumes, securing a comprehensive 5-0 victory.
While summer signing Hiroki Ito opened the scoring with a deflected volley shortly before half-time, the second half belonged to the academy graduates. Manager Vincent Kompany rotated his entire XI at the break, introducing Karl alongside fellow prospects Felipe Chavez and Tom Bischof.
Karl wasted little time in making an impact. In the 71st minute, he doubled Bayern's lead, latching onto a pinpoint pass from Chavez to finish calmly. Four minutes later, he turned provider, squaring the ball for Chavez to tap home and make it 3-0, effectively ending the contest.
Diaz provides the service
The youngster was not finished there. In the closing stages, he grabbed his second goal of the evening. Luis Diaz, who featured as a second-half substitute, delivered a fine cross to the back post where Karl was waiting to round off his brace. It was a clinical display that showcased exactly why Bayern are so keen to retain his services despite his admiration for the Santiago Bernabeu.
Diaz was instrumental in the late flurry of goals, also providing the assist for the fifth goal in stoppage time. The Colombian's delicate chip found Bischof, who sealed the rout to cap off a successful dress rehearsal for Kompany’s side.
The Bavarians will now turn their attention to competitive action, as they prepare to entertain Wolfsburg on Sunday in their first Bundesliga match of 2026. For Karl, the objective will be to maintain his place in the squad and ensure that future headlines focus on his goalscoring exploits rather than his transfer dreams.
