Learn rather than leave! Estevao given Chelsea future advice after seeing just 23 minutes of Premier League game time & generating transfer talk

Asked about Estevao’s present and future, former Blues striker Cole - who was speaking in association with LiveScore Bet - told GOAL: “It's the shape right now that doesn't suit him. I think what Alonso wants is someone more defensive minded on that right side. But you say that sometimes and if you don't give it a go, you never know. And he hasn't given it a go yet.

“I haven't seen any signs of Estevao starting any games this season so far. He probably hasn't shown enough in training just yet to justify a starting point in the team. He's a young player. He's going to have to get that side of his game. If he wants to go to any other team anyway, he needs to know how to defend and commit to that.

“We all know how good he is with the ball at his feet and going forward. But the other side of the game needs to be developed. And that's why he's such a young player. And he's not quite there yet.

“And they're probably working on him behind the scenes to try and get him up to speed because he is definitely one of those players that you look at and say, ‘you know what, if I can get him to the standard of football off the ball, then we've got some player here’. And I think Alonso knows that.

“You can't deny the boy's talent. So there's going to be some way they're going to try and get him in. You need depth in your squad to get to the next level. And that's what I think Chelsea are working towards right now. Having Estevao in the ranks and learning the ropes behind the scenes is not going to be a bad thing. It's just about keeping him happy.”