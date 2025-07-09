Lauren James holds the key to England's Euro 2025 hopes - Sarina Wiegman must use Lionesses star in right way against Netherlands

The Chelsea forward has been incredibly bright since her return from injury, but she could be used more effectively by the European champions

It's not been a good start to the European Championship for England. The Lionesses' title defence began with a 2-1 loss at the hands of France on Saturday, meaning a win over the Netherlands on Wednesday is vital if Sarina Wiegman's side want to keep their destiny in their own hands. A draw would leave them needing a favour from Les Bleues on matchday three, while another defeat would send them crashing out in the group stages.

But there are reasons for England to remain optimistic as that big clash with the Dutch looms. After all, this is an experienced side, featuring plenty of players who won the Euros three years ago and navigated a tricky World Cup to reach the final in 2023. It's also a very talented side, led by arguably the best manager in the international women's game today.

It's also a side that, in one of few positives from that bleak result in Zurich at the weekend, has Lauren James back fit and firing. After being a serious doubt for this tournament due to a hamstring issue picked up in early April, the Chelsea star made her first start in three months on Saturday, and a continuation of the bright sparks she brought despite defeat will be vital if the Lionesses are to dig themselves out of this hole.