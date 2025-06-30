This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lionesses vs Jamaica - winners & losers 16:9Getty/GOAL
Ameé Ruszkai

Lauren James is back with a bang! Winners & losers from England's Euro 2025 warm-up rout of Jamaica as Ella Toone & Jess Carter enhance bids to start - but 2022 hero Chloe Kelly looks set for the bench

Winners & LosersEnglandEuropean ChampionshipL. JamesE. TooneJ. CarterC. KellyM. AgyemangG. StanwayFEATURESWomen's footballEngland vs Jamaica

The Chelsea star played her first game in almost three months in one of many positives for Sarina Wiegman's side ahead of their European title defence

Home

Home Kit

  • Inspired by retro sportswear and Lioness kits of the past
  • Features classic English colours in a modern and energetic execution
  • Available in S, M, L, XL and 2XL

From

£84.99

Buy

England's European Championship title defence is, finally, right around the corner. There's been a lot of talk and build-up to this point, ever since it became apparent that Sarina Wiegman would not be taking a team to the Olympic Games last summer, really, but now the start of the Lionesses' Euro 2025 campaign is officially the next fixture on their calendar, following a 7-0 thrashing of Jamaica in Sunday's send-off friendly.

A quick glance at that scoreline and it might feel like there is little England can learn from this result against a team ranked some 35 places lower than them, one also without key players such as Manchester City striker Khadija Shaw for the outing. But, actually, this game served as a great testing ground for Wiegman as she looked to finalise her thinking around the starting XI for Saturday's massive group-stage opener with France.

Several spots in that line-up have felt nailed on for months now, such as those for Leah Williamson, Keira Walsh and Alessia Russo in the spine of it, and others have become incredibly clear due to absentees, with Mary Earps' retirement confirming Hannah Hampton's role as first-choice goalkeeper and Millie Bright's decision to withdraw from selection paving the way for Alex Greenwood to partner Williamson in the heart of defence.

Article continues below

Other positions, however, are characterised by incredibly fierce competition. The continued lack of a natural left-back means it is Jess Carter and Niamh Charles vying for the spot that will complete the back four; Ella Toone, Jess Park, Grace Clinton and, potentially, Lauren James are options for Wiegman in the No.10 role; and there is plenty of quality and variety to pick between in the wide areas, too, with James, Beth Mead, Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp all selected, and both Park and Aggie Beever-Jones are also players who have operated on the flanks in recent times.

Sunday, then, was the last opportunity for those not sure of their status as starters or subs to really make a case to be the former - and several of them did exactly that, as GOAL breaks down the winners and losers from England's final match before Euro 2025 begins...

Frequently asked questions

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 starts on July 2 and runs until the grand final on July 27. The Women's Euro 2025 will take place across Switzerland, featuring stadiums in Basel, Geneva, and Bern.

If you're looking for your chance to secure Women's Euro 2025 tickets, fret not. We've got all of the intel for you to get a seat at this international tournament in Switzerland.

You can buy England Women's Euro 2025 tickets on the official UEFA website or through England Football. However, since the general sale of tickets has long been open and was allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, there might now be only a limited number of official tickets available through these sites.There are a number of tickets available on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub's website guarantees you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket, so you'll be able to enjoy the tournament, even if you're looking for tickets to the Women's Euro final, semi-final, quarter-final, or any other event.

UEFA Women's EURO 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship, is being held from Wednesday, July 2 to Sunday, July 27. Switzerland is staging the tournament for the first time, and the host nation will be hoping that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands were the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017, and England reigned supreme on home turf at Women’s Euro 2022. Women’s Euro 2025 matches will be staged in eight Swiss cities: Basel, Bern, Geneva, Zurich, St.Gallen, Lucerne, Thun & Sion.

Other major timelines for the events you might want to note include:

Here's a closer look at where you can watch the Women's Euro 2025 from where you are:

  • United Kingdom - BBC, ITV and STV
  • Australia - Optus Sport
  • United States - FOX Sports. FuboTV
  • Latin America - ESPN
  • Spain - STVE
  • Germany - ARD - ZDF
  • France - TF1

Women’s Euro 2022 was won by the tournament hosts, England. Chloe Kelly was the goalscoring heroine as she netted the winning goal in extra time against Germany. It was the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966. The Lionesses were led by Sarina Wiegman, who had coached the Netherlands to glory five years earlier at Women’s Euro 2017.

The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group A: Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland

Group B: Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy

Group C: Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden

Group D: France, England, Wales, Netherlands