‘I am not Lamine’ - Raphinha admits he can’t match ‘special’ Yamal as Barcelona wonderkid sits out Real Madrid Clasico clash through injury

Raphinha’s journey back to the Clasico stage has been difficult following a physical setback suffered while on international duty. The winger was sidelined after picking up an injury during a friendly with Brazil in the United States, a blow that forced him to miss the crucial Champions League quarter-final clash against Atletico Madrid earlier in the campaign.

After a period of rehabilitation in his homeland, the winger is finally ready to contribute, though he admits he is not yet at 100 per cent. Speaking on his current condition, he said: “The rival suits me, maybe. I am looking for my best version again. I’m still a little short. We expect it to be a quite complicated match, they still have mathematical possibilities of winning the league, so they are not going to give us anything. If we win, let’s celebrate the league.”