LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo expected to be 'finalist' for USMNT job following Gregg Berhalter's departure in wake of disastrous Copa America campaign
Jurgen Klopp may be out of the running, but LAFC boss Steve Cherundolo is expected to be a “finalist” in the race to become the next USMNT head coach.
- Change made after disappointing tournament showing
- Ex-Liverpool boss Klopp is out of the running
- Former defender a leading contender to take the reins