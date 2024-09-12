La Liga president claims 'most Premier League clubs' think Man City 'should be sanctioned' over 115 FFP charges

AFPScott WilsonLa Liga president claims 'most Premier League clubs' think Man City 'should be sanctioned' over 115 FFP chargesManchester CityPremier LeagueLaLigaLa Liga president Javier Tebas says most Premier League clubs believe Manchester City should be sanctioned over their 115 FFP charges.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City allegedly breached FFP rulesHearing over 115 charges to begin on MondayPremier League clubs 'want City sanctioned'Article continues below