Kylian Mbappe shirt FIVE TIMES more popular than Jude Bellingham! New Real Madrid ‘Galactico’ exceeds expectations as No.9 jersey sells at record rate Kylian MbappeJude BellinghamReal MadridLaLiga

Kylian Mbappe’s new No.9 shirt at Real Madrid is proving to be five times more popular than Jude Bellingham’s No.5 was, with sales records smashed.