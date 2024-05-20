Kylian-Mbappe(C)GettyImages
Is Kylian Mbappe's PSG career over?! Superstar could be left out of Coupe de France final farewell game ahead of Real Madrid transfer - and Ousmane Dembele could follow him through the exit

Kylian Mbappe announced his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and it is possible that he has already played his last game for Les Parisiens.

  • Mbappe and Dembele spotted at Cannes
  • Likely won't play in Coupe de France final
  • Dembele could also leave the club this summer
