'We have to protect him better' - Kylian Mbappe launches fierce defence of Real Madrid co-star Vinicius Jr & under-fire Jude Bellingham after brutal Bernabeu boos

World Cup winner Alonso lasted just seven months at the helm, having returned to familiar surroundings during the summer of 2025. He clashed with several prominent figures in a squad that is loaded with ‘Galacticos’.

Vinicius, Bellingham and Fede Valverde are among those who are said to have butted heads with a coach who did not always bow to their demands. As a result, Madrid locals took to jeering the superstar performers during a 2-0 win that took them to within a point of Clasico rivals Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Mbappe was spared abuse from the stands, as he continued his return from injury, but can appreciate why fans are feeling frustrated. He is, however, of the opinion that everybody should be given the same treatment if there are any grievances to iron out.