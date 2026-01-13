Getty
'It's been short' - Kylian Mbappe breaks silence on Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid exit as 'Galactico' forward pays tribute to departed boss
Alonso moves on: Why Real Madrid made change in the dugout
There were initially reports coming out of Spain to suggest that Alonso would be given time to get things right in the Spanish capital, with Blancos bosses prepared to show patience with a man that only returned to the club in the summer of 2025.
His tenure was, however, ultimately cut short after eight months. The 44-year-old had been falling under mounting pressure after failing to deliver positive results on a consistent basis. A 3-2 reversal against Barca proved to be the final straw - with major silverware falling out of reach in Saudi Arabia.
Alonso is said to have vacated his role by "mutual agreement”, but he may have been pushed more forcefully than he jumped. Real are now in the market for a new permanent boss, having turned to former defender Alvaro Arbeloa on a caretaker basis.
What Mbappe said in farewell message to Alonso
World Cup winner Mbappe has thanked Alonso for his efforts, with the French forward breaking silence from inside the Blancos camp. He said: “It’s been short but it was a pleasure to play for you and learn from you. Thank you for giving me the confidence since Day 1. I will remember you as a manager who had clear ideas and knows many things about football. Best of luck for your next chapter.”
Mbappe impressed under Alonso, with 29 goals and five assists being recorded this season through just 25 games. He is, however, said to have butted heads with his former manager at times.
BBC Sport claims to have been told by sources that “Alonso argued with striker Mbappe about tactics” and that “he also had a disagreement with president Florentino Perez on Monday before the decision to part ways was taken later in the day”.
Mbappe appeared to undermine Alonso’s authority at the end of a Super Cup final setback against Barcelona in the Middle East. While Madrid’s manager urged his players to form a guard of honour for the victors, Mbappe could be seen waving his team-mates off.
Division in the camp: Senior stars became frustrated
Ex-Blancos midfielder Alonso took charge at Santiago Bernabeu after severing ties with German outfit Bayer Leverkusen. He enjoyed Bundesliga title success there, but found the going tough back in his homeland.
His reign opened with a run to the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup, while winning 13 of his first 14 games domestically. Real did, however, come unstuck in a Champions League clash with Liverpool in November and picked up just two wins from eight around that time.
Rumours of division in the camp began to form. It was reported that prominent figures such as Thibaut Courtois, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jnr all had “concerns about Alonso's tactics, specifically his insistence on playing out from the back”. Brazilian forward Vinicius cut a particularly frustrated figure and vented his anger after being substituted in a Clasico clash with Barca in late October. He later apologised for his actions, but seeds of doubt had been sown.
An upturn in fortune was enjoyed during the festive period, with five consecutive victories being picked up across all competitions, but the axe fell following another derby defeat to fierce rivals.
Next Real Madrid manager: Who will the Blancos appoint?
A statement from the club read: “Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first-team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values
of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”
It remains to be seen who the Blancos will turn to next when it comes to a permanent appointment, and whether whoever is handed the reins can keep Mbappe, Vinicius and Co happy while competing for major honours at home and abroad.
