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Kompany opens up on Jamal Musiala's current condition ahead of the Supercup final
Missing the Supercup showdown
Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on Saturday without playmaker Musiala. Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed that the 23-year-old is not in the squad for the trip to Signal Iduna Park.
The high-profile fixture serves as the traditional curtain-raiser of the German season, contested between the previous campaign's top domestic sides. While Bayern chase another title, managing their star midfielder's wellbeing remains the absolute priority.
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Managing treatment adjustments
Musiala's recent health episodes sparked widespread concern, though club officials revealed they have known about the situation for some time. Kompany explained that recent adjustments to the player's medical treatment caused visible side-effects during matches.
"He is not in the squad. It is about him making the adaptation in the treatment," Kompany told reporters. Sporting director Max Eberl added that the club has rallied around the player as a family to provide total support during this period.
Rival sympathy and squad updates
The footballing community has united in support of Musiala, with Borussia Dortmund managing director Lars Ricken expressing sympathy despite their fierce on-pitch rivalry. Ricken admitted that the recent episodes involving the midfielder were shocking to witness from the outside.
Meanwhile, Kompany provided positive news regarding summer signing Ismael Saibari, who is expected to feature against Dortmund. The manager praised Saibari's power and speed, noting that the newcomer will play an important role once fully integrated.
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Eyes on a return to action
Looking ahead, Bayern are fully focused on helping Musiala complete his recovery through individual training sessions this week. Kompany expressed excitement about the youngster's future return to the pitch once his treatment stabilizes.
"I am looking forward to the counter-attack from Musiala, when he answers all questions on the pitch again," Kompany stated. Bayern now turn their full attention to capturing another silverware triumph in Dortmund.
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