Kompany opens up on Jamal Musiala's current condition ahead of the Supercup final

Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund in the Franz Beckenbauer Supercup on Saturday without playmaker Musiala. Head coach Vincent Kompany confirmed that the 23-year-old is not in the squad for the trip to Signal Iduna Park.

The high-profile fixture serves as the traditional curtain-raiser of the German season, contested between the previous campaign's top domestic sides. While Bayern chase another title, managing their star midfielder's wellbeing remains the absolute priority.