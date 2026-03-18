Kolo Muani wants to return to Juventus: the link with PSG and Tottenham

They go on long journeys and then… they come back. Or at least that is what Randal KoloMuani, the French centre-forward owned by Paris Saint-Germain but currently on loan at Tottenham, is hoping for – though he will not be staying there once the agreement between the two clubs expires.

The striker left a lasting impression during his time in Turin with Juventus, and would love to experience the feeling of wearing the Juventus shirt once again, with the Old Lady keen to welcome him back under the right financial terms.