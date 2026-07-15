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Unlikely hero?! Kobbie Mainoo’s World Cup snub confuses Michael Owen - but Man Utd star could still play the Geoff Hurst role for England in bid for global glory
Hurst netted World Cup final hat-trick for England in 1966
The most memorable example of that occurred 60 years ago as England landed a global title on home soil. Hurst made headlines and earned immortality that day when netting a historic hat-trick against West Germany at Wembley Stadium.
He had started that event behind Jimmy Greaves in the striking pecking order, with another prolific frontman being asked to lead the line. Injury misfortune for one played into the hands of another.
Hurst made the most of his opportunity, with some people entering the pitch before it was finally “all over”. The West Ham legend remains a role model to this day, with no England team having been able to emulate what he and the rest of Sir Alf Ramsey’s troops achieved.
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Mainoo yet to see any game time at 2026 World Cup
The class of 2026 are threatening to go close, having lined up a semi-final clash with Lionel Messi and Argentina. It remains to be seen whether Mainoo has a role to play in that contest. He has not seen any competitive World Cup minutes - having last figured in a warm-up friendly date with Costa Rica on June 10.
He has been left watching on as Tuchel has favoured alternative options off the bench - with square pegs occasionally being forced into round holes. Questions are being asked - some in rather humorous fashion online - of why the 21-year-old has been completely blanked by his international boss.
Why Man Utd star Mainoo could still play an important role
Asked if he feels for Mainoo, given that England have been crying out for an element of control in midfield at times, ex-Three Lions star Owen - UK ambassador for Casino.org, who are known for helping players compare trusted British online casino brands - told GOAL: “I do a little bit, because I think he's definitely got the ability to play a role in the World Cup. And who knows? Things change, you get unlikely heroes.
“Our greatest moment ever in this country, winning the World Cup, who would have thought Geoff Hurst would have been playing? Jimmy Greaves was the best thing since sliced bread. My dad just raves about Jimmy Greaves. When anyone's talking about the best England XI and things like that, my dad's like, ‘Jimmy Greaves’ straight away. He was insanely good. Now, things happen, and all of a sudden, Geoff Hurst plays, and look what happens.
“There will be, or there could be, a surprise. And it could be Mainoo, you can't switch off. Really, what we've done so far, if we had been knocked out, there would have been a huge inquest. I mean, nobody should be really in our league.
“We've built it up as if Mexico was the hardest game of all time, but come on. Norway, if we played Norway at a neutral ground, let's say we play Norway in Spain tomorrow, people would expect us to beat them two or 3-0. So when you look back, we should be beating every single team.
“This [Argentina] is now the first game, this is a proper game, this is one that is a toss of a coin, this is one that's going to challenge us. But everything so far has been what you would expect from England, surely.
“We will see, but if we're going to win it, there are going to be so many twists and turns and so many heroes that we won't even be thinking at the moment. And Mainoo could be one of them.”
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Semi-final date with Messi & Argentina next up for England
England are in the hunt for another “hero”, with a Hurst-type figure for the modern generation to idolise being sought. Record-breaking captain Harry Kane and ‘Galactico’ midfielder Jude Bellingham have been filling those roles thus far - netting six goals apiece.
More moments of magic will be required against Argentina, while somebody will need to keep a close eye on eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi. Mainoo could have a part to play there, with it becoming a case of “better late than never” for the Old Trafford academy graduate.
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