Why getting kicked in the Championship will serve ‘exceptional talent’ Mateus Mane well - with Wolves’ teenage wonderkid attracting interest from Liverpool & Man Utd

Asked if Mane, who represented England at U18 level but now turns out for Portugal’s U21 team, remains on course to become a Premier League superstar, Jarvis - who was speaking in association with the latest Midnite Express initiative that will be taking Wolves fans to Wrexham in style this weekend - told GOAL: “Funnily enough, I mentored the Wolves academy players the last couple of years and he was one of my mentees. Not going to say that I did everything! I only had him for one session because he was going through a bit of a contract situation. I don't think he came properly until it was sorted.

“But he's an exceptional talent. I think the biggest thing with young players and they’re playing, like last year, when the team's not doing very well, he was still playing really well. I think that's because as a youngster, you have no fear.

“As a wide player myself, going in at 17, I was in the Championship in the first team and we were struggling. I had no fear. You would take players on and if you made a mistake, it doesn't matter. Having that freedom to just go and express yourself is huge. I think that's what he had. And he still has.

“But what he had in the Premier League is you get more time on the ball. I know it sounds silly, but you get more time on the ball so you're able to maybe have that first touch, settle yourself and then you can go and do your magic. But the full-backs are quicker, stronger, understand the game a bit more, so it's harder to do something with.

“Whereas in the Championship, you get less time on the ball. It's relentless. It's high press, high energy, someone's always straight up the back of you and kicking you. So he's having to learn and understand that he's still a top player. He's sharp and he's bright and he wants the ball all the time. He's able to receive the ball, he's got great left and right feet, he can shoot, he can cross. But he's got to understand that the Championship is a very different beast.

“I think that's what he's understanding and learning, that he's not having as much time on the ball. It is fundamentally, Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday-Tuesday, and it's relentless. You've got to manage yourself. You've got to be able to stay fit. You've got to be able to keep producing. And he's still playing exceptionally well.

“I don't like looking at statistics because he's actually getting his team up the field all the time. When teams are struggling, you need someone to just get hold of the ball and run up the pitch and take a bit of a breather. That's what he does with the game, and that's what he's bringing to Wolves.

“He might have had so many that would have been an assist, but actually it's taken a deflection, it's come off him and he’s not the one to score. So there's so many different angles to it, but he's still a top player.

“And this season will be great for him to just go out, hopefully play week in, week out, go and enjoy himself, go and express himself, learn how to do all of the hard graft going back the other way, and he'll be a much better player and person for it.”