'He looks really sharp' - Keith Andrews lauds Fabio Carvalho after Brentford cruise past Chelsea

Brentford boss Andrews praised the playmaker for his exceptional attitude and professionalism while working his way back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the match, he said: "The worst part of being a footballer is when you're injured and he's been unbelievable in his approach to it, in his professionalism, and he's comeback really seamlessly into the fold. He looks really sharp, really strong. To get that important goal tonight was nice for him and really special."