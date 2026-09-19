Crystal Pix
'He looks really sharp' - Keith Andrews lauds Fabio Carvalho after Brentford cruise past Chelsea
Super sub strikes again
Carvalho continued his sensational comeback with the final goal in Brentford's 3-0 victory over Chelsea on Friday night. Introduced for Mikkel Damsgaard in the 86th minute, the Portuguese playmaker tapped in Kevin Schade's cross at the back post in stoppage time. It marked his second goal in two matches since returning from a 318-day ACL layoff, having also struck against Reading in the Carabao Cup on September 16.
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Manager praises returning playmaker
Brentford boss Andrews praised the playmaker for his exceptional attitude and professionalism while working his way back from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the match, he said: "The worst part of being a footballer is when you're injured and he's been unbelievable in his approach to it, in his professionalism, and he's comeback really seamlessly into the fold. He looks really sharp, really strong. To get that important goal tonight was nice for him and really special."
Historic dominance on Fridays
The commanding win extended an extraordinary record for Brentford, who have now won six of their seven Premier League fixtures played on a Friday (D1). Their average of 2.71 points per game on Fridays is the best in the competition's history for any club to play at least three matches on a specific day of the week. Conversely, the heavy defeat leaves Chelsea winless in three consecutive league outings and also failing to score for the first time under Xabi Alonso.
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Chasing European football qualification
The three points lifted Brentford to third in the table, preserving their unbeaten start to the league campaign. Andrews' side will now aim to maintain that consistency and protect their Champions League spot once domestic action resumes. Meanwhile, Chelsea must use the international break to address their blunt attack before returning to Premier League duties against Bournemouth on October 10.
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