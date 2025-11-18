Karim Benzema reveals true feelings on Cristiano Ronaldo after frosty reunion with ex-Real Madrid team-mate as Saudi Pro League rivals

Al-Ittihad have been more successful than Al-Nassr, with Benzema landing a league title and King’s Cup in 2024-25, but Ronaldo is determined to right those wrongs. He did, however, suffer more trophy-chasing heartache in the last-16 of this season’s King’s Cup.

Ronaldo and Benzema did not have much to say to one another in front of the cameras when Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr locked horns once more, but they were friendlier behind the scenes.

Benzema has revealed as much, telling AS when it was put to him that things seemed a little off between two men that were close friends in Madrid: “No, please. We talked in the locker room. We hugged, we talked... Then on the pitch we can't or shouldn't do it again. The same thing again? There's a lot of respect, we're fine. We don't need to teach anything. We're good. We've both learned from each other. It seems like we have to say things or do things in front of the TV. It's not like that. A lot of respect. We find it on the pitch and each of us focuses on our own game.”

