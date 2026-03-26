Agony for Kai Rooney as Man Utd youngster is ruled out for rest of season

The timing of the injury is particularly cruel given that it follows a moment of triumph for the 16-year-old. Just days ago, Kai helped the Man Utd U16s clinch the Premier League Shield with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burnley. Parents Wayne and Coleen were in attendance at Carrington to watch their son secure silverware alongside team-mates such as Jacey Carrick, son of former United midfielder and current interim boss Michael Carrick.

Rooney’s progression has been rapid this term, having already earned a scholarship and made appearances for the Under-18 squad. He had been a key part of the teams that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup and the final of the Premier League Cup. Unfortunately, he will now have to watch from the sidelines as his teammates attempt to finish the season on a high.