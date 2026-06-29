‘Roll on pre-season’ - Kai Rooney raring to go at Man Utd after overcoming injury & jetting off for some summer sunshine

Despite the inevitable comparisons to his father, Wayne, Kai is determined to carve out his own legacy at the club. Speaking previously about his ambitions, he said: "I'm trying to make a name for myself, not try and be my dad because I'm my own person. I want to see how my career goes, obviously try to do the best I can and try to reach the biggest stages. I'm just focusing on me and to try to not let any pressure get to me and just keep working on me day by day, month by month."

With Manchester United aiming for youth silverware this term, a fully fit and firing Rooney will be a massive asset for the frontline. As his holiday concludes and the injury concerns fade into the distance, all eyes will be on Carrington to see how the clinical finisher handles his most important season in the academy to date.



