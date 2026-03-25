Kai Rooney helps Man Utd U16s clinch Premier League shield with proud parents Wayne & Coleen watching on

While his primary focus has been with the Under-16s, Kai’s performances have already earned him significant opportunities at higher levels this season. The teenager has been frequently promoted to the Under-18 squad, where he has impressed by scoring twice in seven appearances across both the U18 Premier League and the FA Youth Cup. This upward trajectory is a testament to his technical growth and clinical nature in front of goal - traits that naturally invite comparisons to his father. His development is being carefully managed by the United coaching staff, ensuring he gains exposure to more physical competition while maintaining his goalscoring rhythm within his age bracket.