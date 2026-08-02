Juventus have officially signed Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain have officially announced that Kolo Muani has completed a permanent move to Juventus today. According to reports from Italy, the two clubs have finalised an agreement worth €38 million, with an additional €12m in performance-related bonuses.

Kolo Muani underwent his medical examinations in Turin earlier today before signing a lucrative five-year contract. He will reportedly earn €5.55m net per season plus bonuses, with his deal set to run until June 30, 2031. This permanent transfer marks the end of a long negotiation process, bringing him back to the club where he made a significant impact under the management of Thiago Motta during his previous loan spell.



