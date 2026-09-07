'These are not fouls!' - Luciano Spalletti makes surprise referee admission after controversial Milan goal against Juventus

Spalletti believes Italian football must align with global refereeing trends by ignoring minor physical contacts. He stressed that Mariani made the correct call by allowing play to continue in the build-up to the goal.

"Mariani is one of the best Italian referees and in my opinion, the line we are seeing is correct," Spalletti explained during his post-match press conference. “We are adapting to what happens around the world. These are not fouls and it is right not to blow the whistle.

“Either there is an impact, a foul... Everything is fine, I am not going to complain about these things here. The team should have brought the goal home earlier."