AFP
Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah's Liverpool exit announcement & makes bold Hugo Ekitike suggestion
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Klopp pays tribute to an Anfield icon
Following the news that Salah will bring his nine-year stay on Merseyside to a close this summer, Klopp has shared his personal reaction to the forward's departure. The pair enjoyed a trophy-laden era together, and Klopp revealed he has already been in contact with the 33-year-old since the official announcement was made on Tuesday.
Speaking to The Anfield Wrap, Klopp said: "I hope he can have a successful rest of the season. We text last night but I really hope he enjoys the rest of the season, but I know Mo can only enjoy it if you win football matches and he scores. I really hope that on the last matchday, you all will have a smile on your face, be happy and thankful that one of the most incredible careers that we will ever be apart of."
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The legacy of the Egyptian King
Salah’s impact at Liverpool is difficult to overstate, having netted 255 goals in 435 appearances since arriving from Roma in 2017. Klopp reflected on the remarkable consistency that propelled Salah to third on the club’s all-time scorers list, trailing only Ian Rush and Roger Hunt. The German suggested that Salah's numbers are so high they may never be reached again, though he did offer one surprising name who could theoretically challenge the throne.
Klopp noted: "Where he came from, what he went through and what he gave us, incredible. When you work with him, the bigger view is just ridiculous, unmatched numbers, we may sit here in 10 years, maybe [Hugo] Ekitike [breaks his record] but it will be difficult. One of the all time greats leaves the club in the summer, lets see where he will show up next."
A partnership for the ages
The relationship between Salah and Klopp was the bedrock of much of Liverpool's recent success, including their 2019 Champions League triumph and their first Premier League title success in 2020. Klopp admitted that even he has been stunned by the level of output Salah maintained throughout their years together at Anfield.
"It was a joy, a challenge, hard work from both sides (to work with him), an incredible outcome," Klopp added. "I couldn't imagine something like this was possible, the numbers he produced, the performances, some of them will be unmatched I'm sure. I already look back and I can't believe how something like this was possible. The goals he scored, consistency he showed, the desire and eagerness to grow bigger and bigger."
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Uncertainty over Salah's next destination
While Salah’s final game at Anfield is expected to be against Brentford on May 24, speculation is already mounting regarding his next move. The Saudi Pro League remains a strong contender for his signature, though interest from MLS has also surfaced. Despite the noise, Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas, has remained firm that no decision has been finalised yet.
Abbas released a statement saying: "We do not know where Mohamed will play next season. No one else knows." For now, the focus remains on a grand finale at Liverpool, with Salah still chasing a glorious send off as Arne Slot's current squad looks ahead to a Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain and a last eight FA Cup clash with Manchester City.