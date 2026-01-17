VIDEO: Jurgen Klopp gives trademark hilarious reaction to mention of Real Madrid as ex-Liverpool boss is linked with Bernabeu vacancy after brutal Xabi Alonso sacking

Following months of intense speculation surrounding his future, Alonso left his position as Real head coach on Monday. While the club announced the decision was by “mutual consent”, it has been widely reported that the Spaniard - who represented Los Blancos as a player between 2009 and 2014 - was dismissed on the back of the club’s 3-2 Spanish Super Cup final defeat against Clasico rivals Barcelona.

Real said in a statement: "Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”