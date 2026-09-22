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Former Chelsea academy graduate Jude Soonsup-Bell sets sights on silverware as Thailand target FIFA ASEAN Cup glory
Striker targets debut silverware
Former Chelsea academy graduate Soonsup-Bell underlined his absolute determination to guide Thailand to silverware at the inaugural FIFA ASEAN Cup. The 22-year-old Port FC forward willingly walked away from youth caps with England to commit to his ancestral homeland, where he feels happiest. Reflecting on his choice to pull on the Changsuek shirt, Soonsup-Bell told FIFA: "I didn't need convincing. I wanted to play for Thailand."
Frontman recalls redemption path
His international career suffered an early wobble after a missed penalty on debut against Singapore in November 2025, but he quickly rebounded with an impressive brace against Sri Lanka during 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying. That experience forged the mental resilience needed to spearhead the frontline in competitive tournament football.
Reliving his redemption following that difficult opener, Soonsup-Bell continued: "For me, it was a big game [against Singapore] because it was my first international. I always want to set a good example for everyone and I go out on that pitch to help the team and score goals. Missing the penalty actually gave me extra motivation going into the next game to get on the scoresheet, and that's what I managed to do."
Looking ahead to collective targets under head coach Anthony Hudson, the former Spurs forward added: "Thailand's main objective at the ASEAN Cup is, of course, to win it. I'll do everything I can to help the team lift the trophy."
Regional development gains momentum
Southeast Asian football has taken substantial strides forward over recent seasons, reflected in rising positions across global ranking tables. Soonsup-Bell views FIFA's newly created regional tournament as an ideal showcase to accelerate infrastructure modernisation and elevate technical standards among domestic talent.
Assessing the region's upward trajectory in the same interview, Soonsup-Bell explained: "Everyone can see how much Southeast Asian football has improved over the years through the FIFA World Ranking. Everyone can see that the level is improving year-on-year. I believe that, one day, with the right help from the right people and the right infrastructure in Southeast Asian football, if it can keep moving forward. If people keep pushing in the right direction, it will definitely reach a higher level."
Emphasising the electric backing generated from passionate supporters in the stands, the attacker concluded: "We'll always try to get the win and give our best. But the support we get helps us enormously, especially when it creates such an amazing atmosphere."
- Getty Images Sport
Group stage tests await
Thailand kick off their Division 1 campaign against Vietnam, the Philippines and Pakistan between September 24 and October 5. The War Elephants enter the tournament carrying lofty expectations as firm favourites on Indonesian soil. Soonsup-Bell's sharpness in front of goal will be crucial to their chances of achieving regional success.
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