Man City, Barcelona or somewhere else? Joshua Kimmich's transfer options ranked as Bayern Munich star edges towards summer exit

Nine years, 20 trophies and nearly 400 appearances. Alongside Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich has been a near-constant during Bayern Munich's decade of dominance. Now, though, it appears that this remarkable partnership is entering its final act.

Kimmich is out of contract in the summer of 2025, and talks over a new deal appear unlikely to bear fruit. The uncertainty surrounding the club's next, permanent manager could throw a spanner in the works, but for now, it's expected that the versatile German will be playing his football away from Bavaria for the first time since 2015 next season.

Although Kimmich has regressed slightly from his world-class peak a few years back, there will still be no shortage of clubs ready to pounce should Bayern decide to move him on. An eye-catching display in the Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid could ramp up interest in his services further, making that tie doubly important from his perspective.

GOAL ranks Kimmich's best options ahead of the most significant summer of his life...