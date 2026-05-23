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Jose Mourinho told to back off! Incoming Real Madrid coach attends Bayern's cup final clash amid Michael Olise rumours - but club chief warns Frenchman is 'unsellable'
Mourinho spotted at DFB-Pokal final
According to Sky Sports, Mourinho was seen leaving the Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin on Saturday afternoon, disguised behind a blue cap and a casual shirt as he made his way to the Olympiastadion. The 63-year-old was in the German capital to witness the DFB-Pokal final between Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, a visit that has immediately fuelled talk regarding his summer transfer plans as he prepares to take over as Real Madrid boss.
The legendary manager was accompanied by Hendrik Schauerte of the Gestifute agency, which is headed by Jorge Mendes. With Mourinho's return to Los Blancos widely expected to be made official in the coming days, his presence in the VIP stands suggests that the groundwork for his squad overhaul in Spain is already well underway.
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Bayern's star man on the radar
It is no secret that Olise has emerged as one of the most coveted players in European football, and reports suggest that Mourinho is a keen admirer of the French winger. Having impressed since his move to the Bundesliga, Olise has been identified as a target who could add further flair to the Madrid attack next season.
Mourinho was a guest of Stuttgart’s sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, but his attention was firmly fixed on the pitch. While the deal to take "The Special One" back to the Bernabeu is still being finalised behind the scenes, his scouting mission in Berlin indicates that Olise is a name high on his shortlist.
Hoeness issues brutal transfer warning
Bayern honorary president Uli Hoeness was quick to address the rumours surrounding Mourinho’s interest. Speaking directly about the prospect of losing Olise to the Spanish giants, the 74-year-old club legend made it clear that any attempts to lure the player away from the Allianz Arena would be futile.
Hoeness issued a stinging rebuff to Mourinho’s scouting mission. "He can cast five eyes on Olise; he won’t get him," the Bayern honorary president declared. "He remains unsellable. I hope I don't run into him, because he could have saved himself the trip from Madrid."
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Olise's incredible season
Olise has been named the Bundesliga Player of the Season for the current campaign. Heading into the tie against Stuttgart, the winger has racked up 52 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, boasting a remarkable return of 22 goals and 30 assists. His stellar campaign included driving the German giants past Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, where he turned provider in the first leg before scoring himself in the crucial second leg.