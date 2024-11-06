Jose Mourinho to Everton?! ‘Box office’ Fenerbahce boss tipped to make sensational Premier League return with struggling Toffees after going on incredible rant against Turkey’s ‘bad smelling’ league J. Mourinho Premier League Everton Fenerbahce Super Lig

Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has been tipped to make a stunning return to the Premier League with struggling Everton.