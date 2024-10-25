Jose Mourinho says he's 'ready' for Premier League return and wants to manage a club 'at the bottom' to avoid UEFA competitions following Man Utd draw & another red card
Jose Mourinho says he is "ready" to return to the Premier League after a stint at Fenerbahce and wants to manage a club "at the bottom".
- Collected another red card in Red Devils reunion
- Growing tired of European competition
- Previously worked with United, Chelsea & Spurs