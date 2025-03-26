'I got very close' - John Terry reveals he agreed deal to manage Saudi Pro League side before move fell through as Chelsea legend confirms hopes of 'dream' Stamford Bridge return
John Terry revealed that he came close to taking up his first head coaching job in the Saudi Pro League, but the deal collapsed at the last moment.
- Terry had opportunity to manage SPL club in 2023
- Deal collapsed at last moment
- Terry dreams of managing senior Chelsea side