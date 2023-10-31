Former Chelsea skipper John Terry has revealed that he has given up on his dream of managing the Blues' senior side one day.

Terry dreamt of managing Chelsea

Has given up on the dream

Was interviewed by Newcastle before Howe's appointment

WHAT HAPPENED? Terry, who formerly worked as an assistant at Aston Villa, returned to Stamford Bridge this summer to take up a coaching role in Chelsea's academy. But despite working in the club's setup, he no longer thinks of managing their senior team, a dream he had cherished for a very long time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Chronicle Live, the former English international said, "Now I've realised it's not going to happen. My one dream I had when I left Chelsea was that I was going to come back as manager, but now I know it won't happen. It hurts me and it'll constantly be niggling away at the back of my mind."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender also revealed that he was interviewed by Newcastle United for the manager's role back in 2021 before they appointed Eddie Howe at the helm.

Article continues below

He added, "When I left Villa, I applied for two or three jobs; I interviewed for Newcastle, and I interviewed for a couple before that I didn't get. It was a really good process for me because you sit in those meetings and you go 'Actually, I'm way off this, I'm glad I didn't get it,' and you learn how to present in those meetings. Initially, I didn't go to League One because I didn't know a lot about it, I'd never played there. That's why I ended up in the Championship because I'd played a season there, I'd coached a couple of years and I fully understood the schedule. I applied for two jobs in League One and didn't get either of them."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's side will next take on Blackburn Rovers in a Carabao Cup round of 16 clash on Wednesday.