John Stones is on the move! England defender reaches personal agreement with Inter

Stones has verbally agreed to join Inter on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports. The England defender's representatives are now working to finalise terms with the Serie A champions over a two-year contract.

The move represents a major coup for Inter manager Christian Chivu, who is looking to add proven winning experience to his squad. Given Stones' pedigree in the Premier League and on the international stage, his arrival is being viewed as a key piece of business for the Italian giants.



