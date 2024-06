'Both clubs know where I want to be' - Joao Palhinha hints at Fulham departure as Bayern Munich saga takes another twist with €45m take-it-or-leave-it offer Joao PalhinhaFulhamPremier LeagueBayern MunichBundesligaTransfers

Palhinha has suggested he has made it clear he wishes to leave Fulham and join Bayern Munich as the German giants seek to sign the midfielder.