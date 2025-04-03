Joao Felix accused of 'disappearing' at AC Milan as former Rossoneri striker Antonio Cassano admits he's 'sick of waiting' for Chelsea flop to reach his potential
Former AC Milan forward Antonio Cassano criticised Joao Felix's performances and mentioned that he was "sick of waiting" for him to fulfill potential.
- Cassano not sold on Felix's performances for Milan
- Emphasised on the Portuguese's lack of consistency
- Felix was brought in on loan from Chelsea in January