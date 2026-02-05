Jesse Lingard considering reunion with former Man Utd team-mate as Dutch giants make contact with England international over free transfer

A forgettable season-long stint at the City Ground was brought to a close in the summer of 2023. Several months were spent as a free agent before eventually heading to Asia early in 2024. A productive stint was enjoyed in the Far East.

Lingard rediscovered his love of the game in South Korea, with his famous smile returning. He registered 19 goals through 67 appearances for FC Seoul and found it difficult to say goodbye.

An emotional social media post announcing his farewell read: “After positive discussions with FC Seoul, we have mutually agreed that I will be leaving the club at the end of the 2025 season, with my final game on December 10th.

“This wasn’t an easy decision. My time in South Korea has been unbelievable — the football, the atmosphere, and the passion around this club have been top-class. The love, support and the appreciation you have shown towards me for these last 2 years has been truly amazing. Playing football here has been an unforgettable experience and one I will always value.

“I want to thank FC Seoul, my teammates, the staff, and everyone associated at the club for trusting me and welcoming me from day one. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to play for such a massive club.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!