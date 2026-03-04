Goal.com
Jesse LingardGetty Images
Moataz Elgammal

Jesse Lingard close to his return! Ex-Man Utd star days from being ready for Corinthians debut after first training session with Brazilian side

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is on the verge of making his highly anticipated debut for Brazilian giants Corinthians. After leaving Seoul in December, the 33-year-old attacker has officially started a tailored training program in Sao Paulo. While awaiting his work visa clearance, Lingard is gearing up to reunite with Memphis Depay in South America.

  • First training session at Corinthians

    According to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Lingard’s move to Brazil is reaching its final stages, as the former Manchester United attacker has officially linked up with his new team-mates. The 33-year-old was spotted at the CT Joaquim Grava on Wednesday, marking his very first day on the ground with the South American giants following his departure from Seoul.

    While the rest of the squad took to the grass under the watchful eye of head coach Dorival Junior, Lingard remained indoors. He focused on a tailored strength and conditioning program designed to quickly accelerate his match fitness, as he prepares to embark on this bold new chapter in his career after becoming a free agent in December.

  • Shanghai Port v FC Seoul - AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26 East Region Group StageGetty Images Sport

    Waiting for bureaucratic clearance

    Despite his visible presence at the training ground, Lingard is not yet officially registered to play for the Brazilian club. The Corinthians hierarchy is currently working diligently through the necessary bureaucratic hurdles and the finalisation of a work visa before the one-year deal can be confirmed.

    Initial physical assessments suggest he will need at least a week of intensive training before he is deemed sharp enough to feature in competitive action for the team.

  • A reunion with Memphis Depay

    If the transfer is completely finalised, Lingard will once again share a dressing room with Depay, recreating an attacking partnership from their time at Old Trafford. The duo famously played 31 games together at United during the 2015-16 campaign, and Depay’s successful switch to Brazil in 2024 likely influenced Lingard’s decision.

    Memphis previously discussed his motivations for moving to Brazil, stating: "Why I signed is very simple for me... This adventure made my heart happy. The energy I got, the efforts of the club, the reception of the supporters… I haven’t experienced this before. Maybe we’re playing at a higher level in Europe, but you can’t deny that the authentic football comes from Brazil. This is the Mecca of football."

  • Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Preparations for the Coritiba clash

    While Lingard worked hard in the gym, the rest of the Timao squad participated in high-intensity tactical drills out on the pitch. Training included small-sided three-v-three and four-v-four games, as well as specific counter-attacking simulations designed to exploit numerical advantages under Dorival Junior's strict guidance.

    The session concluded with a full-pitch practice match as the coach prepares his side for their upcoming fixtures, specifically the important clash against Coritiba at the Neo Quimica Arena next Wednesday. The club is actively using this period to manage the workload of their key players, offering rest to those showing signs of fatigue while carefully integrating new arrivals like Lingard.

