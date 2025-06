Jeremie Frimpong is elated to see former Bayer Leverkusen team-mate Florian Wirtz following him to Anfield this summer.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Frimpong excited to reunite with Wirtz at Anfield

Move to Liverpool 'extra fun'

Reds to complete more transfers this summer Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱