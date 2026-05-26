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Jamie Vardy party! Leicester legend targets ‘fairytale’ Premier League return at 39 years of age after suffering Serie A relegation with Cremonese
End of the Italian adventure
According to the Daily Mail, Vardy is ready to cut his time in Italy short after Cremonese suffered relegation to Serie B. The 39-year-old joined the Italian outfit on a free transfer in September 2025, embarking on a new challenge after leaving Leicester City. Cremonese endured a difficult campaign, finishing with just 34 points from eight wins, 10 draws, and 20 defeats. Despite playing in one of the most defensive leagues in Europe, Vardy proved his enduring quality by registering seven goals and three assists in 29 Serie A appearances, accumulating 2,108 minutes on the pitch. His respectable tally included a notable strike against Juventus, showcasing that his goalscoring instincts remain incredibly sharp.
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Unfinished business in England
Vardy had an option to extend his stay in Lombardy for another season, but their drop to the second tier has prompted him to seek a return home. Premier League clubs have already started exploring a potential deal, recognising that the veteran could still be a valuable asset. The striker boasts a phenomenal record in England, having scored 145 goals and provided 50 assists in 342 Premier League matches. Across all competitions, he made 500 appearances for Leicester, netting 200 goals and creating 71. His iconic journey saw him arrive from Fleetwood in 2012, eventually winning the Premier League in 2016 and becoming the oldest player to win the Golden Boot.
A decorated veteran's final chapter
During his illustrious spell at the King Power Stadium, the forward collected an impressive haul of silverware. His trophy cabinet includes the famous 2016 league title, an FA Cup in 2021, the Community Shield, and two second-tier championships. He also claimed the prestigious Footballer of the Year award. When he left England last summer, Vardy had received a number of lucrative offers,including a significant approach from Feyenoord, but he opted for the Italian project instead. Now, his unmatched experience and relentless desire to win mean he will be in high demand again. At 33 years and 197 days old, he previously proved age is just a number by top-scoring with 23 goals.
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What next for the legendary forward?
Vardy will now carefully assess his options as the summer transfer window approaches. Several Premier League teams are expected to hold talks with his representatives in the coming weeks to secure his signature on a short-term deal. Fans will be eagerly watching to see which club gives the iconic striker one last opportunity to shine on the biggest stage of English football.