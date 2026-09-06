Jamie Vardy completes Burnley move as Championship strugglers sign former Premier League winner on free transfer

Burnley have pulled off one of the most eye-catching deals of the season by securing the signature of former England international Vardy. The 39-year-old forward has been a free agent since leaving Italian outfit Cremonese following their relegation from Serie A at the conclusion of the previous campaign.

The veteran goalscorer will reunite with fellow former England star Kyle Walker in Lancashire, providing much-needed experience to a squad that has struggled to adapt to life in the second tier. Burnley are currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, having failed to secure a single victory in any of their opening five matches.