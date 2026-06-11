Jamie Vardy gives brutal verdict on 'crazy' Serie A as ex-Leicester star blasts playing style and training methods

In the first episode of his new podcast, Jamie Vardy's Having A Party, the striker candidly analysed his season with Cremonese. After joining on a free transfer, the striker managed seven goals across his 29 Serie A appearances, but it was not enough to keep his team in the Italian top-flight.

The central point of his criticism concerns the intensity and nature of the workload imposed by Italian coaches, which he deemed counterproductive for match performances.

Vardy clearly explained his point, highlighting a stark difference with the Premier League's athletic management: "How is Italian football compared to English football? It's much slower, more defensive. Training is nonstop: run, run, run. Then you go into a match and, literally, you have nothing left to give. It's not nice when you're 38, 39, right? But not just for me. Here, it works like that. And the sporting director has a say in everything; it's crazy."