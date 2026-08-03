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Former Man Utd flop Jadon Sancho sees 10th-tier side issue bizarre transfer statement following Old Trafford release
Flixton FC clarify Sancho situation
Flixton FC have been forced to release an official statement to clarify that they are not in talks to sign former United winger Sancho. The 26-year-old, who became a free agent on July 1, has been using the 10th-tier club's facilities in Greater Manchester to keep fit while he evaluates several professional offers from across the globe.
The bizarre situation developed after Sancho appeared in a video praising the quality of the non-league side's setup, which led to speculation that he could make a shock drop down the pyramid. In the clip, the former United winger said: "You've got a nice layout here. It's my first time around this area, and it's the first time I've seen a nice pitch [in this area] apart from United and City."
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Club owner sets the record straight
To definitively quash the viral rumors and commend the winger's exemplary behavior while at the ground, the club's leadership released a full explanation detailing the true nature of his visit.
In an official statement, Flixton owner Christopher Garcia said: "Over the past few days, we've seen a number of posts and comments circulating regarding Jadon Sancho's visit to Flixton FC.
"To clarify, Jadon was not on trial with the club and was not involved in any transfer discussions. He simply used our facilities for a private training session to maintain his fitness while preparing for the next chapter of his career.
"We're proud that the quality of our pitch and facilities made Flixton a place where a player of his calibre felt comfortable training, and he is welcome to train at Flixton FC whenever he wishes."
Garcia continued: "During his visit, Jadon was nothing but professional, humble, and generous with his time. After completing his session, he happily met with young supporters, posed for photos, signed autographs, and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.
"Jadon is a world-class footballer who has achieved more in the game than most players could ever dream of. He deserves respect for both his accomplishments and the way he conducted himself during his visit, not the unwarranted criticism that has followed."
Sancho's Old Trafford struggles
The bizarre episode at Flixton marks the latest chapter in a difficult period for Sancho, who joined United for a staggering £73 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. His time at the Theatre of Dreams never truly took off, yielding just 12 goals in 83 appearances across a five-year period.
Sancho's contract finally expired on July 1, leaving him as one of the most high-profile free agents on the market. While he helped Unai Emery's Villa side secure silverware in the Europa League while on loan last season, the England international was often used in a secondary role, starting only 18 of his 39 appearances throughout the campaign.
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Waiting for the next chapter
While the non-league links were purely speculative, the winger does have genuine interest from abroad as he considers his future. Qatari side Al-Rayyan have emerged as one of the few clubs to make a formal enquiry, offering the 26-year-old a potential fresh start in the Middle East.
Sancho is reportedly open to a variety of options, including the Saudi Pro League or a return to Bundesliga where he previously found success with Dortmund. For now, he remains without a club, continuing the solo grind that briefly made a 10th-tier side the centre of the footballing world.
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