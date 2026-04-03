Jack Grealish billed as 'perfect signing' for Wrexham this summer if Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac fulfil Premier League dream

Barry suggests that the unique media spotlight surrounding the Racecourse Ground makes it an attractive proposition for players who thrive in the limelight. He views Grealish as the crown jewel of any future recruitment drive.

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Barry said: "The Hollywood link brings that extra attraction to the club, players will have extra interest in going and playing there. I certainly think it's an amazing story if they can get promotion and that would change the players they are looking at, but it might be too soon for them. Jack Grealish is definitely the Hollywood signing for Wrexham. If they can pull that off, it would be the perfect signing for them."