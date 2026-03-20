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Jack Grealish to Wrexham?! Winger told Championship move would be 'great story' after Man City exit as Premier League stay 'probably not' on the cards
The end of the road at Manchester City
Grealish’s decorated spell at the Etihad Stadium appears to be reaching a natural conclusion. Despite being one of the key players in City’s historic treble-winning season, the 30-year-old is increasingly viewed as a legacy asset in a squad that Pep Guardiola is looking to refresh with younger, more explosive attacking talent. The England international was loaned to Everton last summer in a bid to gain game time, but his season was ended after requiring surgery on a stress fracture in his foot in February. That situation will obviously make it difficult for City to sell him in the summer, but Waddle believes he could move to a second-tier side if he wants to continue his career in England.
- AFP
Reality check for a Premier League stay
The market for Grealish within the English top flight is narrowing, primarily due to the intersection of his age and salary expectations. While his technical security remains elite, few Premier League clubs outside the Big Six can justify the total package required to sign him, and those at the top are looking elsewhere.
Speaking via BetVictor, Waddle assessed the winger's precarious situation: "He’s 30 now so Jack Grealish will be looking for a new contract elsewhere, I'm sure, because Man City are moving on. His days at Man City, let's be honest, are over. They're just hoping that somebody might take him. To get rid of him, they're going to probably have to give him a free transfer, or it would be a very low price to get him off the wage bill.
"He's on a lot of money. Is he really that good of a player to command that wage or a transfer fee to another Premier League club? Probably not. It's a funny situation for Jack Grealish. He's probably thinking, I've got another year at City, I think. They'll be looking to cash in this summer. They may take a deal just to get some money in, but it's getting him off that wage, which will be a big wage if it's Man City."
The Wrexham dream and Hollywood appeal
A move to Wrexham would represent an audacious transfer, especially the "Hollywood" factor makes it a narrative-rich possibility. Under Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac, the Red Dragons have the global profile to match Grealish’s off-field brand, provided the club can navigate the complexities of Financial Fair Play.
"What about if a team like Wrexham get promoted? He's the sort of name Wrexham would look at, wouldn't he?" Waddle suggested. "But whether they could afford him, I'm not sure. Wrexham would get hit quite heavily with Financial Fair Play coming in and the size of your crowds and what you earn. But, yeah, that would be a good story. Jack's got to look and say his time at Man City is basically done, and he's got to find a club where he's going to enjoy his football for the next two or three years."
- AFP
What comes next?
Wrexham are currently fighting for promotion to the Premier League, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive promotion up the football pyramid. They are seventh in the Championship table with 60 points from 38 matches, eight points behind the top three. Their next match is against Sheffield United. Meanwhile, Grealish will continue his recovery from injury, with a return expected in June.
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