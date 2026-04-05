Inzaghi decides his future… Will he turn his back on Al-Hilal for Italy?

Al-Hilal manager Simone Inzaghi has revealed his intentions regarding his future in Saudi Arabia, whilst also commenting on the Italian national team’s disaster after they once again failed to qualify for the World Cup.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row after losing the play-off final to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Inzaghi gave an exclusive interview to the Italian newspaper Libertà to mark his 50th birthday (5 April), in which he spoke of the temptations he faces to return to Italy.