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Adhe Makayasa

'I see a lot of potential in Italy' - Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez backs Gli Azzurri to recover from World Cup heartbreak

J. Martinez
Italy
World Cup
UEFA Nations League A
Inter
Serie A

Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez has offered strong backing to Italy as the four-time world champions attempt to rebuild following their historic absence from the international stage. The Spanish shot-stopper insists the talent pool remains elite under Roberto Mancini, arguing that restoring collective belief will prove decisive during this transitional period.

  • Spanish goalkeeper assesses Italian revival

    The Nerazzurri shot-stopper believes that Italian football's struggles on the international stage stem purely from psychological factors rather than any decline in player quality. Failing to qualify for three consecutive World Cup finals triggered a profound crisis of confidence for the four-time world champions. Mancini has now been tasked with overseeing a complete squad rebuild, calling up a wave of young talent to reconstruct the national team's playing identity.

  • FC Internazionale v AC Monza - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Shot-stopper highlights mental recovery battle

    Having faced and played alongside Italy's finest talents in Serie A, the Inter goalkeeper is convinced Gli Azzurri are by no means short of technical ability.

    Speaking to prominent Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, Martinez said: "Honestly, I see a lot of potential in Italy. They need to rediscover a defined playing model, but there's no lack of quality.

    "There are several high-level Inter players and many other valid elements with them. They need to regain confidence after the disappointment of missing the World Cup; for me, it's more a mental thing than a quality issue."

  • Goalkeeper earns long-awaited international recall

    Martinez's positive assessment coincides with a proud personal milestone after he received a surprise call-up to Luis de la Fuente's Spain squad. The 28-year-old officially returns to the Roja setup for the first time since earning his solitary senior international cap back in June 2021. An injury to Joan Garcia opened the door for Martinez to take a goalkeeping berth alongside senior options David Raya and Unai Simon.

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    Stade de France showdown awaits

    The true examination for Italy's new generation arrives on Friday, when they travel to face France at the Stade de France in Nations League Group A1. Mancini must devise an astute tactical plan to nullify a formidable Les Bleus side now managed by legendary tactician Zinedine Zidane. Securing a positive result in Paris is vital to bolstering squad morale and keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout phase firmly alive.

UEFA Nations League A
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Italy
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