‘Incompetent but not corrupt’ - Paul Tierney’s presence in Chelsea huddle branded a ‘terrible look’ for Premier League referees

Former Premier League referee Clattenburg has condemned the actions of match official Tierney, in his column for the Daily Mail. Clattenburg was bewildered by the pre-match scenes, stating: "The image of Paul Tierney stood in the middle of the Chelsea huddle, looking straight down the television camera lens, was not only utterly bizarre but also a terrible look for the referee."

He noted that the official had ample chance to avoid the situation entirely. "Tierney had multiple opportunities to push past the Chelsea players but he just let it happen," Clattenburg observed, adding, "From his body language, he looked like he was enjoying it." The former referee pointed out that an official's normal starting position should be well outside the centre circle.