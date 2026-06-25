'I'm speechless with pride' - Matheus Cunha responds to Ronaldo message after scoring in Brazil's World Cup win over Scotland

The Manchester United forward has enjoyed plenty of praise since his move to Old Trafford from Wolves last summer, but few accolades will compare to the public backing of O Fenomeno. Following Brazil's commanding 3-0 victory over Scotland on Wednesday, Ronaldo took to social media to draw a direct comparison between his own legendary exploits and Cunha's current form.

The iconic former Selecao striker posted a side-by-side image: one of himself celebrating during the 2002 World Cup final against Germany, and another of Cunha wheeling away after his strike against the Scots. Ronaldo added a caption that immediately went viral, writing: “The last time a nine celebrated like this, you know what happened.”